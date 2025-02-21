Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $46.17 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,762,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 4,851.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 58.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $325,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

