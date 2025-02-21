Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This trade represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.0 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

