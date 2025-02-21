Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $52,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,351,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,313,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,500,000 after buying an additional 75,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 334,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,871,000 after purchasing an additional 88,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $424.24 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.61 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.33. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

