Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Essent Group worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

