Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $42,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,266.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 103,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $4,219,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $232.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,147 shares of company stock worth $2,905,745. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

