Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Remitly Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Remitly Global during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Remitly Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Remitly Global Trading Down 0.5 %

RELY stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,882,297.59. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,947 shares of company stock worth $1,467,012. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Remitly Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.