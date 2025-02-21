Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.