Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $58,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 117,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

