Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 112,545 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $48,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 66.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 446.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

American Water Works stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 21.77%. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.