Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,310 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $53,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.58.

MetLife Trading Down 0.3 %

MET stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 36.52%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

