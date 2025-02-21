Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,592 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $58,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

NDSN opened at $218.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $196.83 and a 52-week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.07 and its 200-day moving average is $238.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

