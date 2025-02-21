Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,959 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $49,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in Newmont by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 512,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

