Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,078 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kenvue worth $49,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kenvue by 26.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Kenvue by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 29.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,334,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 307,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.