Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,665 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

