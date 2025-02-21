Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,124 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,351,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after buying an additional 1,336,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of F opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.