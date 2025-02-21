Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 49,567 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.36% of DigitalOcean worth $42,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 380.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

DigitalOcean stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,699,920. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,573.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,255 shares of company stock worth $790,163. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

