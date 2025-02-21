Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,103 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $50,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

