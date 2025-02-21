Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,187 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $50,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

