Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIFree Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Donaldson worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 197.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.99 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

