Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 647 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,045 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,161 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $35.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

