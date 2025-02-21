Principal Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 183,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,579,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Target by 47.2% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 22.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 9,940.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

