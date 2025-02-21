Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,197 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 522,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,516. The trade was a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,850.56. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.