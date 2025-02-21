Principal Securities Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

