Principal Securities Inc. Buys 172 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

