Principal Securities Inc. Buys 334 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 38.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after buying an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.98. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

