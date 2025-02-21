Principal Securities Inc. Buys 496 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.