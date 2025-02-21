Principal Securities Inc. Buys 9 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,449,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,724.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,928.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,971.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,078.15.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

