Principal Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $78,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $628.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.75, for a total value of $4,144,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,672.50. This trade represents a 36.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,368. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

