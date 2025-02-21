Principal Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 962.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.2 %

WPC opened at $61.17 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

