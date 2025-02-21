Principal Securities Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 336.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 598.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

