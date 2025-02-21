Principal Securities Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $52,364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 630,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of CCEP opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

