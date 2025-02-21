Principal Securities Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Principal Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

Hull Tactical US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HTUS opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66. Hull Tactical US ETF has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Hull Tactical US ETF Profile

The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for capital appreciation, regardless of market cycle, using long, short and leveraged positions in the S&P 500, along with cash. The actively managed fund primarily uses ETFs to gain exposure to the equity component of its portfolio.

