Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,962. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

