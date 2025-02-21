Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 780 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 255.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 234.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $540.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.27 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. This trade represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.