Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 878,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.6 %

DT stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

