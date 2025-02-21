Principal Securities Inc. Sells 1,675 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

