Principal Securities Inc. Sells 2,583 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

