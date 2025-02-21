Principal Securities Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Principal Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

