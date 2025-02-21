Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOCT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOCT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.66. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

