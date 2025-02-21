Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Price Down 40.3% – Time to Sell?

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 40.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.95. 658,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,938% from the average session volume of 21,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Procaps Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.16% of Procaps Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

