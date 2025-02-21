ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.32). 59,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 36,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROC
ProCook Group Price Performance
ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX (1.98) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. ProCook Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProCook Group plc will post 1.6107383 EPS for the current year.
About ProCook Group
ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.
The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.
Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.
