ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.30 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.30 ($0.32). 59,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 36,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.36).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on shares of ProCook Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £27.57 million, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX (1.98) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. ProCook Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProCook Group plc will post 1.6107383 EPS for the current year.

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

