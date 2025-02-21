PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) Stock Price Up 27.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) rose 27.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Trading Up 27.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. The company is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.
