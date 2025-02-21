Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $44,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.64, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 8,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $516,611.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,050.96. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock worth $8,871,746 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

