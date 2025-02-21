Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 779.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $47,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 28.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after buying an additional 351,778 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,202,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $25,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after purchasing an additional 286,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,022,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. The trade was a 1.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE NX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.