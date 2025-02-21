REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.85. 18,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 35,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

REE Automotive Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 57,526 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 238,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in REE Automotive by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Further Reading

