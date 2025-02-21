Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

