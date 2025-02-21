Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.62 and a 1-year high of $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.