RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RH were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $365.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.96. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.60.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

