Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,626 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $19,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $111.78 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 294.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

In related news, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $114,127.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,019.10. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,373,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,216.05. This trade represents a 8.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,143 shares of company stock worth $6,265,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.