Rhumbline Advisers Buys 403 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Glaukos were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Glaukos by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,609,000 after purchasing an additional 207,338 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Glaukos by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 673,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,520,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $2,792,151. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $83.90 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $139.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

